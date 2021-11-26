ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Are Thanksgiving leftovers better than the original meal? Bay Area residents weigh in

By Bay City News
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZF34_0d72TcyO00

More than two-thirds of Americans think Thanksgiving leftovers are even better than the original meal, and it turns out that many prominent Bay Area residents agree.

  • The video in this story is from a related ABC7 News article.

    • A next-day Thanksgiving sandwich tastes better than the freshly served dinner, according to 66 percent of 2,000 U.S. residents surveyed by research group OnePoll in mid-November.

    From chefs to tech millionaires to real estate agents, Bay area denizens also sang the praises of leftovers.

    RELATED: What to do with leftover turkey: Thanksgiving leftover recipe ideas

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak prefers pumpkin pie, and he's not alone. Forty-five percent of those surveyed cited pumpkin pie as the best for leftovers.

    San Francisco chef Adriano Paganini, who has cooked for Queen Elizabeth and Luciano Pavarotti, loves to eat grilled panini sandwiches with stuffing and fried eggs the next morning.

    Paganini is the moving force behind San Francisco restaurants including Belga, Beretta, and Delarosa.

    VIDEO: Safe snacks you can feed your pets from the Thanksgiving dinner table

    A veterinarian gives five safe foods and five foods to avoid when it comes to feeding dogs and cats people food from holiday meals.

    Bay Area music publicist Terri Hinte likes to make Turkey Tetrazzini out of leftovers.

    Continuing the turkey theme, "I love turkey sandwiches," said Nancy Duff, a longtime Berkeley real estate agent and former zoning commissioner.

    Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is another turkey sandwich aficionado, preferring them with cranberries.

    While 62 percent of those surveyed by OnePoll said turkey makes the best leftovers, not everyone is on board with sandwiches.

    One quick and easy approach is to cut up and stir-fry the turkey with chopped ginger, garlic and any frozen vegetables that might be on hand, one of several Thanksgiving leftover recipes offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

    RELATED: The surprising reason why Ocean Spray cranberry sauce labels are upside-down

    Duff added, "I like to start the meal all over again. Turkey, stuffing, cranberry - I heat it up the next day in the toaster oven."

    Sixty-three percent of those surveyed by OnePoll said they have created an old-fashioned "leftover" plate out of foods they didn't finish on Thanksgiving.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CREATORS

    More
    Related
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Local
    California Lifestyle
    San Francisco, CA
    Food & Drinks
    City
    Berkeley, CA
    City
    San Francisco, CA
    Local
    California Food & Drinks
    San Francisco, CA
    Lifestyle
    Richmond, CA
    Food & Drinks
    City
    Richmond, CA
    Richmond, CA
    Lifestyle
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Luciano Pavarotti
    Person
    Tom Butt
    Person
    Steve Wozniak
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Thanksgiving Dinner#Real Estate Agents#Leftovers#Turkey Recipes#Food Drink#Americans#Abc7 News#Belga
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Apple
    NewsBreak
    Lifestyle
    NewsBreak
    Food & Drinks
    ABC7 News Bay Area

    ABC7 News Bay Area

    San Francisco, CA
    43K+
    Followers
    6K+
    Post
    11M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

     https://abc7news.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy