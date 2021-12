Tulane is not as bad as it looked for most of the year. That provides scant comfort 11 games into the season, but the Green Wave has played winning defense for four consecutive weeks. When the offense finally joined the party, the result was a streak-busting, 45-14 rout of South Florida, which gave soon-to-be AAC Championship Game participants Houston and Cincinnati much tough battles in the past two weeks. This was a complete performance with big plays in the passing and running game, terrific pressure from the defensive front four a secondary that provided sticky coverage and zero penalties. That’s right. Zero. The Wave would not have been anywhere close to winless in the American Athletic Conference if it had played like this earlier.

