LUCASVILLE — Local Artist, Riley Galloway, has paired with Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) to continue her passion by drawing pet portraits. “I started drawing perhaps around the third grade and it all started with a simple art contest and since then my family has been encouraging me by starting me out with small sketchbooks and I’ve just worked my way up since then by entering a contest, taking classes, and getting my name out there,” said Galloway.

LUCASVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO