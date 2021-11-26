ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jędrzejczyk “Super Happy” At Growth Of Strawweight And Women’s MMA

By Derek Hall
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna Jędrzejczyk is pleased with the growth of the sport since she was strawweight champion. While she was technically the second champion at 115lb in the UFC, beating inaugural Carla Esparza in 2015 to get the belt, she has the longest title reign in the division by a long shot. This...

