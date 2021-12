The pandemic has been a thorn in the side of event spaces, as well as the people who would have rented them for weddings. The Regent, a popular spot for nuptials in Riverview, south Hillsborough County, routinely receives donated demo wedding dresses from local dress shops such as Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique, but with a dearth of weddings in 2020, the gowns just piled up with no one to wear them.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO