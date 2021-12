Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Brooks is dealing with the calf ailment that has kept him sidelined the last couple games, and he could miss Wednesday's tilt as well. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Brooks sit, Kyle Anderson would likely get another start on the wing.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO