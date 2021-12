LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The entire marathon is 26.2 miles and the half marathon is 13.1 miles. It starts and ends behind the Statehouse Convention Center on LaHarpe Blvd. "At 6 a.m. we have those marathon runners who take from six and half hours to eight hours to finish, and then at 8 a.m. the rest of the field and all of the half marathon runners will start," said Mike Garrity, the race director for the Little Rock Marathon.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO