JCCEO employee reacts to massive layoffs

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his "heart goes out" to the families affected by a school shooting in southeast Michigan, which left three people dead and eight others injured. "I was informed after the tour. I learned about a school shooting in Michigan. As we learn the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers on Tuesday weighed the benefits and risks of a closely watched drug from Merck that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill for patients to take at home to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration asked its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. A vote was expected Tuesday afternoon. The panel’s recommendations aren’t binding but often guide FDA decisions.
The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
(CNN) — British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has gained global notoriety as the former girlfriend and social companion of the convicted pedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, after more than a year in federal custody, she faces trial on sex trafficking charges in New York. The 59-year-old has pleaded not...
Calls are growing for CNN to part ways with embattled host Chris Cuomo after a plethora of new ethical concerns over the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake's extensive involvement in defending his big brother amid his sexual harassment scandal. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday publicly...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history. Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and Rihanna, attended the ceremony that began...
Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he is stepping down from the role. Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal, a close friend of Jack Dorsey, will replace him as CEO of the company. Wired editor at large Steven Levy joins CBSN's Bradley Blackburn to discuss the significance of Dorsey's exit and what to expect from Agrawal's leadership.
