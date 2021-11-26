ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast bowler Pat Cummins is new Australia cricket captain

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After a week of speculation, Cricket Australia has confirmed Pat Cummins as the first fast bowler to captain Australia’s test cricket team on a fulltime basis.

And former captain Steve Smith returns from leadership wilderness to become the team’s vice captain.

Cricket Australia made both announcements on Friday. Cummins, who had been vice captain, replaces Tim Paine, who resigned last week over a sex-texting scandal four years ago.

The last fast bowler to lead Australia at test level was Ray Lindwall for a single match in 1956, and only as a stand-in. Cummins is Australia’s 47th test captain.

Smith was fired from the captaincy after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. As well as losing the captaincy, he was banned from any leadership roles for two years.

“I am honored to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer,” Cummins said in a statement. “I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.”

“Pat is an outstanding player and leader,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said. “He has earned enormous respect from his teammates and from all corners of the game for his attitude and achievements, both on and off the field.”

Due to a variety of injuries, Cummins went more than five years between playing in his first and second tests. But he has not missed a test match for Australia since October 2018.

“With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through, we are a strong and tightly knit group,” Cummins said. “This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to.”

Smith has played on teams with Cummins for more than a decade.

“I am pleased to return to the leadership of the team and look forward to helping and assisting Pat in any way I can,” Smith said. ”Pat and I have played together for a long time, so we know our respective styles well. We are also great friends.”

Cummins said he’ll rely on Smith to take charge at various times during a match.

“It might look a little bit different from the outside to potentially other captains in the past,” Cummins said. “One of the big reasons why there’s been talk around fast bowlers not being able to captain in the past, is just the workload issue.”

And could that see Smith remove his captain from the bowling attack? Maybe. Stay tuned.

“There’s going to be times where I’m out in the middle, it’s a hot day, I’m in the middle of a spell and I need to turn to people for advice, for tactics, for experience,”″ Cummins said. “There will be times on the field where I’ll throw to Steve and you’ll see Steve move fielders around, maybe doing bowling changes.”

Cummins’ first task will be retaining the Ashes on home soil before leading Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in more than 23 years in March.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

#Cricket Australia#Test Cricket#New Australia#Ap
The Independent

Jos Buttler: Team that deals with distractions best will win Ashes

Jos Buttler has said the team which best deals with the distractions around the Ashes will win the series as he arrived in England’s camp in Brisbane ahead of the opening Test.The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his team-mates on Tuesday following a period of quarantine on the Gold Coast after the T20 World Cup, with no play expected on day one of the side’s second planned warm-up match against England Lions due to consistent rain in Queensland.Buttler was direct when asked about the difficulties in preparation for both an Australia side recovering from the shock resignation of former skipper Tim Paine and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jack Leach admits to studying ‘impressive’ Nathan Lyon ahead of Ashes

The performances of the “very impressive” Nathan Lyon have formed part of Jack Leach’s preparation for the upcoming Ashes series.But the left-arm orthodox spinner, speaking after the second day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane was washed out, has vowed to rely on his own strengths if selected to take on Australia as his side prepares for the first Test at the Gabba.“For years I’ve watched Nathan Lyon and he’s very impressive,” Leach told reporters on Wednesday from the Queensland capital.“Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don’t necessarily offer a lot spin-wise...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Maher hopeful ‘incredible’ Explosion W will be gunning for glory in Paris

Ben Maher says that “everything has become reality” as he settles into life as Olympic individual showjumping champion.The 38-year-old British rider produced a dazzling performance under the Tokyo Equestrian Park floodlights four months ago, powering to a stunning Olympic title success aboard aptly-named Explosion W.It meant that Britain achieved successive individual showjumping gold medals following Nick Skelton’s triumph on Big Star in Rio five years earlier.The Champion returns! 💥🥇 pic.twitter.com/8R069V6cWa— Ben Maher (@BenMaher1) August 12, 2021And Hertfordshire-based Maher believes it is “a reasonable expectation” that Explosion W could be on the Paris Games start-list in under three years’ time. It...
WORLD
