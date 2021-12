Thursday marks the 5th anniversary of Fidel Castro's death in Cuba. The communist island has seen a lot of change since 2016. Cuba expert Andy Gomez says there is tremendous social pressure and unrest, as seen during spontaneous protests in July when people came out in mass fighting for freedom. He says people did not feel so empowered with Castro at the helm because he was better able to understand their passion for politics. He thinks Castro was less about communism and more about having absolute power-compared to current leader Miguel Diaz-Canel who's seen as more of a figurehead.

