The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of players missing on both sides of the ball in Week 11. Between T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joe Haden, and Kevin Dotson, the Steelers had a lot of players filling in. But there were also players who returned to the lineup who had missed the previous week such as Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool. While Roethlisberger’s return saw some obvious differences, the return of Chase Claypool also had an impart on the offense. That is the subject for this week’s Steelers Vertex.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO