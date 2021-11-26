Bay Area Shoppers Wary as Retailers Ready Return of Black Friday

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A Bay Area startup has set its sights on developing a “perpetually flying drone”, that can stay airborne for days, or even weeks at a time, by using artificial intelligence to detect rising air thermals.
Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, based in Emeryville, says it successfully completed a 26-hour, non-stop flight earlier this year.
Stefan Kraus, the co-founder and CTO, dismisses critics who pass off the effort as mere science fiction talk.
“We have the engineers, we have the science. We do know what we’re doing,” said Kraus. “By the end of this year you will. So by 2022, absolutely.”
The company’s...
