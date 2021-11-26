ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Gainesville father, son illuminate home with over 100k Christmas lights

By Lauren Hunter
accesswdun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sexton family really knows how to get in the holiday spirit. At exactly 5 p.m. on Thursday, their residence on Ashford Way in Gainesville illuminated in literally hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights. The display is a labor of love for homeowner Chris Sexton and his son, Mason....

The Times

Gainesville church to showcase over 1,000 Nativity scenes

If you want to see Nativity scenes this season, The Church of Latter Day Saints in Gainesville is the place to go. Over the years, the Festival of the Nativity event at the church has evolved from a humble display of 30 Nativity scenes to a walk-through experience featuring about 1,200 creches - the models representing the birth of Jesus - from around the world, some of which are handmade.
GAINESVILLE, GA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Blue Family Turns Home into Christmas Light Show

The Galliano family is making spirits bright with their home by transforming it into a light show this holiday season for the Bayou Blue light show. The show includes over 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights dancing to festive holiday tunes. Clint Galliano says he and his wife Melnie decided to...
BAYOU BLUE, LA
The Gainesville Sun

Christmas Express, Suwannee Lights and more: Gainesville's best bets for weekend events

CHRISTMAS EXPRESS: Kirby Family Farm has opened its gates for its annual Christmas Express, which will run 6 to 10 p.m. today through Saturday plus Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-23 and Dec. 26. The Christmas train is a holiday event with lots of activities to see and do. Organizers recommend at least two hours for the entire experience, which features performances, vendors, a petting zoo, rides and a visit with Santa Claus. The highlight of the evening is a featured train ride through thousands of Christmas lights pulled by one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Tickets are $15.99 for ages 10 and older in advance, $20 for ages 10 and older at the gate, $10.99 for ages 3 to 9 in advance, $15 for ages 3-9 in advance and free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at kirbyfarm.com/the-christmas-express. Kirby Family Farm is located at 19630 NE 30th St. in Williston.
GAINESVILLE, FL
scriptype.com

Westwind Trace home lights up this Christmas for lost loved ones

Hinckley has its’ own festival of lights and it’s just a few minutes’ drive for most township residents – no need to travel. A spectacular array of more than 25 Christmas themed displays can be found along the Pay family’s 800-foot driveway and front lawn on Westwind Trace. The holiday...
FESTIVAL
NewsBreak
Society
The Times

History behind the house Mellow Mushroom calls home in Gainesville

What is now the Mellow Mushroom on Green Street has a long culinary history. The pizza place used to be a fine dining restaurant called Rudolph’s for 30 years before Mellow Mushroom took over about 12 years ago. One of Rudolph’s special features was a piano bar upstairs that the current owner of 700 Green St. still remembers going to as a kid.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Blue Ribbon News

STAY IN THE LIGHT: Rockwall family shares Christmas spirit through holiday display, gives back in memory of son

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 1, 2021) Brenda and David Hughes have spent countless hours stringing an estimated 40,000 Christmas lights outside their home at 1655 Plummer Drive in The Shores. They welcome the community to drive by to enjoy the festive holiday display, which features over 5,000 lights alone on the roof, and 10,000 lights on each tree.
ROCKWALL, TX
CNN

20 Christmas lights to brighten your home this holiday season

To truly conjure up all the festive holiday feels, we’ve got to deck our collective halls. And while the tree and all the trimmings are important facets in this process, there’s one key element that literally everyone needs to invest in. Say it with us, folks: Lights!. Whether you’re illuminating...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
sanantoniomag.com

Windcrest Home to Appear on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

The rest of the world is about to find out what San Antonians have long known: Windcrest is the best place in town to see holiday light displays. The city in Northeast San Antonio will be featured on the Nov. 28 premier of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC thanks to John and Brenda Wilson, whose elaborate display will face off against three other Texas light displays.
WINDCREST, TX
CBS Chicago

Rotating Christmas Tree Goes Through Roof Of Jefferson Park Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — This isn’t your average Christmas tree – it goes through the roof of this Jefferson Park home. Dan Dapaepe posted the video of the rotating tree on Facebook. The 20-foot tree goes through the first and second-floor windows – and comes out of the roof. But it’s not the first tree in the area to burst through the roof. A Lincolnwood family also had the unusual decoration – the difference is that this tree rotates.
CHICAGO, IL
franklincounty.news

A visit from Father Christmas

When Santa Claus sailed into Apalachicola Friday afternoon, he surely knew he would be getting a grand reception. But just how large, that may have come as a surprise to the Jolly Old Elf and his wife. With crisp sunny skies, Riverfront Park was the gathering place for what was...
SOCIETY
The Times

Public menorah lighting marks a first for Gainesville

More info: 929-289-4398 or www.JewishHall.com/chanukah-menorah-lighting. Members of the Jewish community have a new opportunity to celebrate their faith this season as the Chabad Jewish Center of Hall County brings a public menorah lighting to Rock Creek Veterans Park amphitheater in Gainesville. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 — the fifth...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WLOX

Magic Christmas in Lights returns to Bellingrath Gardens and Home

First responders were at Gulfport High School but there was no cause for alarm. It was part of a mock gas disaster training. Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The proposal would extend...
GULFPORT, MS

