Gainesville father, son illuminate home with over 100k Christmas lights

CHRISTMAS EXPRESS: Kirby Family Farm has opened its gates for its annual Christmas Express, which will run 6 to 10 p.m. today through Saturday plus Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-23 and Dec. 26. The Christmas train is a holiday event with lots of activities to see and do. Organizers recommend at least two hours for the entire experience, which features performances, vendors, a petting zoo, rides and a visit with Santa Claus. The highlight of the evening is a featured train ride through thousands of Christmas lights pulled by one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Tickets are $15.99 for ages 10 and older in advance, $20 for ages 10 and older at the gate, $10.99 for ages 3 to 9 in advance, $15 for ages 3-9 in advance and free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at kirbyfarm.com/the-christmas-express. Kirby Family Farm is located at 19630 NE 30th St. in Williston.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO