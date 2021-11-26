ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Bob's Diner offers free Thanksgiving meals to Brewster community

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

It's the season of giving throughout the Hudson Valley as a restaurant in Brewster is rolling out the welcome mat and offering free meals to members of the community.

While Bob's Diner isn't open for business at this hour, but they're giving back to the community by serving up free Thanksgiving dinners and sweet treats for the 14th year in a row. The food is being given to those who would not otherwise have a holiday meal.

"The gratefulness of the people coming together here, putting this out for us all. No hesitation for people to come in, sit down break bread and have conversations with strangers," Topper says.

Topper is just one of dozens of welcome guests who are encouraged to come in, eat up and enjoy the fellowship of old and new friends.

Owner Thomas Sprague says he and his family put out the call each year to the community to donate home-cooked meals and baked goods to share the love on this day of giving thanks.

"It just seems like the right thing to do," Thomas says. "It gives me an opportunity, my family and the community the opportunity to help."

