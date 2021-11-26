Salvation Army Grand Junction provides 3,000 Thanksgiving meals to residents on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX) — Thanksgiving is a time to come together and share the things we are thankful for.



Thanks to a talented team of chefs at Colorado Mesa University, roughly 100 volunteers, and Canyon View Vineyard Church, 3,000 meals were provided to residents on the Western Slope.



Captain Joe West, with Salvation Army Grand Junction, says, “it could be someone living on the streets, it could be someone on a fixed income, it could be a family that for whatever reason may be just lost their job, something happened. We don’t discriminate for any reason whatsoever. If you say you need a little bit of help, we want to be there for them to provide that.”



For one Grand Junction resident, a turkey dinner brings him a sense of happiness and gratitude.



Rafael Diego, a Grand Junction resident, says, “I feel good. The food is good. I found out that deed for everybody, help everybody, all the people.”



Diego was one of just 700 people that the Salvation Army fed this holiday.



This Thanksgiving was extra special for the Salvation Army because of a change in venues.



Captain West also says, “this is our first year in our building, where we feel like we’re inviting people into our home and it’s gone wonderfully so far.”



A warm-cooked meal is just one way the Western Slope is coming together to celebrate the holiday.



Diego also says, “it’s good to get together, especially in this holiday, Thanksgiving for the hungry people.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.