Bucks County police helping Santa with 'Shop with a Cop' events

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 6 days ago
Bucks County police departments will once again be helping local children in need this holiday season.

Middletown, Newtown, Plumstead and Quakertown police departments are preparing their "Shop with a Cop" events, where officers take kids shopping for holiday gifts.

Bristol Borough police, which started the events in Bucks County over 20 years ago, is sitting this year out again because of COVID-19 concerns, according to Sgt. Pete Faight, who oversaw past efforts.

The sergeant said the event is definitely still happening next year.

“I'm hoping it’s a good one and a big one,” he said.

Middletown police will be holding their event, now in its sixth year, at the Target in the township on Dec. 5, according to Middletown Officer Melissa Robison. Lower Southampton police will be joining Middletown for its event.

“It’s really turning into a department family event," Robison said.

She said there are about 200 kids expected to participate in this year's event.

Robison said the event lets the officers give back to the children in the communities they serve.

“Everybody really likes it," she said.

The Middletown program just got a boost with a $3,000 donation from Styer Orchard, which donated proceeds from its opening day sales of cider doughnuts.

In Plumstead, officers from the department will be taking kids shopping at the Walmart in Hilltown on Dec. 7, according to Plumstead Cpl. Mike Johnson.

The corporal said so far there were about 75 kids registered to attend the event. Last year the department canceled its event because of COVID-19 concerns, however they were still able to provide gifts to the children.

This will be the fifth year the department has an event like this. Johnson said Tuesday he was still determining which departments would be also be involved with Plumstead's event.

Quakertown will hold its event, now in its 11th year, at the Walmart in Richland on Dec. 9, according to Ashton Miller, the borough's recreation coordinator.

There are about 225 children registered, an increase from 180 the year before, she said.

Over 50 officers from 15 different departments are expected to be there. Departments include Quakertown, Bedminster, Dublin, Hilltown, Newtown Township, Pennridge Regional, Perkasie, Richland, Springfield and Warwick.

Departments outside Bucks, such as Marlborough Borough and Upper Saucon, as well as officers from the state Fish and Boat Commission, Game Commission and state police will be there, she said.

Miller said every child will receive $150 to spend with an officer, and guardians will have $100 to spend the night of the event. All children receive a backpack with school supplies and hygiene items.

Kids under 5, who are too young to participate, will receive toys donated by Toys for Tots, according to Miller.

Newtown Township police will hold its event, now in its fourth year, at the Middletown Target on Dec. 11.

Officers from Newtown Borough, Upper Makefield and Northampton will be participating in the event. Newtown Township police expected over 115 children from the Council Rock School District will participate this year.

Newtown Township Cpl. Paul Deppi said he expects about 50 officers to be there that day.

Anyone wishing to donate to Middletown's event can do so with information found here, https://www.mtpd.org/Events/Shop-with-a-Cop. Donations may also be made through Venmo to @MCFBucks.

Donations to Quakertown's event may be made here, https://www.quakertown.org/swac.

Information on how to donate to Plumstead's event may be found here, https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/plumsteadtwppd/34821/post/shop-cop-2021-donations.

Those who wish to donate to Newtown Township's event may find information here, https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/newtowntwppd/34824/post/4th-annual-shop-cop-december-11-2021.

