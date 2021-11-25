Why HBCUs And Corporate Sponsors Need To Invest In The Mental Health Of Black Students

HBCUs have laid the foundation for many successful careers, so much so that celebrities and high-profile figures will send their children to these schools across the nation. Prominent HBCU graduates are some of the most distinguished people in history, with Black leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Toni Morrison. Today, these universities are still producing influential scholars and leaders, with notable names like Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Morehouse graduate and Georgia’s first Black senator, Kamala Harris, a Howard graduate and first Black Vice President of the United States, and Garrett Morris, Dillard University graduate, and an award-winning actor.
Comments / 0