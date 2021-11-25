ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why HBCUs And Corporate Sponsors Need To Invest In The Mental Health Of Black Students

By ddooleyhbcu
 7 days ago

For the second straight year, McDonald’s is awarding $500K to 35 HBCU students as part of the McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarship Program in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

