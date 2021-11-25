Why HBCUs And Corporate Sponsors Need To Invest In The Mental Health Of Black Students

One in six students experiences a mental health disorder each year. Not only do undiagnosed, untreated, or inadequately treated mental health issues reduce a student’s ability to learn but these factors also lead to high incidences of future dropout, substance abuse, arrest, incarceration, and unemployment. Robin is a social and emotional learning platform that connects students and teachers to mental health coaches and curriculum designed to improve their mental wellbeing. With the average school counselor-to-student ratio at 461:1, the platform leverage technology to make much-needed support from world-class mental health coaches widely available to school districts. In addition to supporting the needs of students, Robin is also a resource for the educators who are working on a day-to-day basis with their students. Robin tailors curriculums to build skills for students to increase self-esteem, manage anxiety, and build connections.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO