UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is not just a man amongst the elite fighters but the Cameroonian heavyweight has his own bad blood too, not with a fighter though. After Ngannou left his first gym, MMA Factory to join Xtreme Couture, the head coach of the former gym, Fernand Lopez and Ngannou have some reservations against each other which have led to bad blood between them, it’s only a matter of time how deep it is between them.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO