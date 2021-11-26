Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jane Campion, whose last movie was 2009's “Bright Star," makes a triumphant return to filmmaking in “The Power of the Dog, " a frontier psychodrama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Adapted by Campion from Thomas Savage's 1967 novel, Cumberbatch plays a domineering Montana rancher who resents his brother's new wife and her son. Widely hailed as one of the best films of the year, “The Power of the Dog” begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix. In my review, I called it a “masterful vision of the West” that plays out "in a juxtaposition of rugged exteriors and murkier, more mysterious interiors.”

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO