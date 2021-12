Phillips Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for October: Ruby Johnson, Taylor Tenut and Sage Cabe. Johnson is the sixth-grade Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Brady and Linda Johnson. She enjoys music, baking, art and sewing. Johnson thinks the staff chose her because she tries to get her work done and to be nice. Her favorite part of middle school is that the classes are interesting and fun.

PHILLIPS, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO