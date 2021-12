There is an art to finding the right gift for someone you care about, especially in these trying times. What can possibly convey convivial holiday cheer while still acknowledging the major depressive episode we are collectively surviving? Well, this dancing cactus doll is certainly trying. At the press of a button, it does a succulent little sway and sings in Polish about how it’s depressed and wants blow. Yes, at this point in the pandemipocalypse, even our toys are sad and craving a little drug-induced euphoria.

