Jacksonville, AL

Ten of the best gifts for die-hard Jacksonville State University fans

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
 6 days ago

Looking for the perfect present for your Jacksonville State University student, fan or alumni? These 10 ideas are bound to help make the perfect present for the person you are searching for!

Stay cozy and Cocky with JSU apparel

As the days turn colder, help your JSU fan stay warm and proudly show off team spirit with school apparel. Sweatshirts and jackets are bound to get a lot of use during the winter months. From the JSU student walking to class, to sports fans looking to keep warm at sporting events, these will make the perfect addition to their wardrobes.

JSU Quarterzip Jacket: https://bit.ly/3cAalhJ

Stocking stuffers perfect for JSU fans

Looking for something to fill a JSU fan’s stocking? Get them some fun stickers from a local Jacksonville business, Red Threads Apparel. Or, if stickers are not their thing, take a look at getting them a perfect phone accessory like a JSU PopSocket phone grip.

Show off team spirit with JSU home decor

Home decorating is a perfect way to showcase JSU team spirit to neighbors and friends alike. Consider picking your JSU fan up a yard banner for their front lawn; or, you can help them decorate their home with a JSU flag.

Show off JSU spirit on the go

For those JSU fans that are traveling for the holidays or have a busy schedule, consider giving them a present that they can take with them wherever they go, such as a JSU drink tumbler or water bottle.

Gifts perfect for your JSU grad

With many JSU students graduating with their degrees on Dec. 10, you can help them celebrate by getting them their first JSU alumni shirt. If you are looking to splurge, perhaps get them a commemorative JSU frame to hold the degree they have worked so hard for over the past four years.

Gadsden, AL
