Public Health

S.Korea stocks set for biggest weekly drop in 1 month on virus woes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's shares were set on Friday for the biggest weekly fall in a month, as a near-record daily infections at home and a new coronavirus variant spreading in Africa spooked investors. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0233 GMT, the KOSPI was down 29.73 points, or 1.00%, at 2,950.54, the lowest level in a week. The benchmark extended losses for a fourth consecutive session. ** The index lost 0.69% so far this week, set for the sharpest drop in four weeks. ** Leading the declines were chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , falling 1.76% and 2.98%, respectively. ** The variant, spreading in South Africa, raises concerns that it might make vaccines less effective and imperil efforts to fight the pandemic, prompting Britain to introduce travel restrictions. ** The South Korea health minister said the government is reviewing whether to make changes to its 'living with COVID-19' policies and announce comprehensive measures on Monday. ** That comes as the country reported 3,901 new cases on Thursday, hovering near the peak marked earlier in the week. ** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 3.9 billion won ($3.27 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,193.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.1 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.8. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 points to 108.81. ** The benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 2.305%. ($1 = 1,193.5200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters

