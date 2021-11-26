ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchum: How did the holiday shopping craze start?

By Jim Ketchum
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 6 days ago
On your mark, get set: Shop! Till you drop. Or until your credit cards melt into a mass of unrecognizable goo.

With another Thanksgiving receding rapidly in life’s rear-view mirror, it’s once more time to gear up for the annual buy-a-thon that measures how much we truly love each other. At least that’s the message merchandisers want to convey.

The more you spend, the more you’ll get in return. Such as bills from your credit-card company, accompanied by a host of easy payment plans designed to get your balance back to zero just in time for Christmas Shopping Season 2022.

I’ve often wondered how it all started. As far back into my long-lost childhood as I can remember, December seemed preoccupied with the getting and wrapping and giving of stuff. I remember one year when I was very young an aunt and uncle brought me what was a very generous gift – a toy train set.

I opened the box, and the first thing I blurted out was: “Where does it plug in?” I assumed it was an electric train. Turns out it wasn’t. The engine contained a spring that you wound up with a key. My mother was embarrassed. I didn’t have a clue.

Not to sound like Ebenezer Scrooge before he reformed, but how did all this buying get started? I have my suspicions.

Actually, I think it’s biblical. Anyone familiar with the story of Jesus’ birth in that stable in Bethlehem knows that the Gospel narrative also talks about the visit of Wise Men from the East.

The Bible never tells us how many Wise Men came. Legends that grew later peg the number at three. The Bible does say these visitors offered gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Which has always made me wonder: Whatever became of these gifts? The frankincense probably kept Mary and Joseph’s house smelling nice, which I’m sure came in handy. The myrrh also helped keep things aromatically pleasing, since it, too, was used in perfumes.

But what happened to all that gold? We don’t know how much gold the visitors brought, but it must have been more than just a few bucks. Did Joseph and Mary head down to the First National Back of Nazareth to open a high-interest certificate-of-deposit account? Was it insured by the Roman Deposit Insurance Corp.?

Probably not. Maybe they did what Jesus later in his ministry told the rich guy to do. Remember when the fellow asked Jesus what else he needed to do to please God after keeping all the laws of Moses and generally being a nice guy?

Jesus told him to give away his fortune to the poor and to follow the Savior and his merry band of sometimes clueless disciples. The rich guy went away sad because he was, well, rich, and he liked being rich. Poverty didn’t appeal to him. Since Mary and Joseph never had been rich, maybe they gave the gold away because they knew it was the right thing to do.

Jesus and his disciples lived mostly in abject poverty. Jesus never owned anything beyond the clothes on his back, and his group depended on handouts from supporters as he preached a gospel of love and repentance.

Poor by the world’s standards, Jesus left more of a rich impact on this tired old planet than anyone else who ever lived.

Makes me appreciate that wind-up train set that much more.

Jim Ketchum is a retired Times Herald copy editor. Contact him at jeketchum1@comcast.net.

