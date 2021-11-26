ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready, set, shop: Here's when some big box stores plan to open on Black Friday

By Sheyanne N Romero, Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
 6 days ago
America's favorite nonofficial holiday is just days away: Black Friday.

National Retail Federation predicts that nearly two million more people than last year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. On Black Friday, 64% are likely to shop in stores, up from 51% last year.

Although many stores will be closed on Thursday, major national retailers plan to open their doors before sunrise on Friday. Shoppers are expected to be out in full force throughout the holiday weekend.

"...consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want, when they want it, at a price they want to pay," NRF President Matthew Shay said. "Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween."

Here is a list of store hours for many major national stores, keep in mind some hours may vary by store location.

Ace Hardware

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bath & Body Works

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond (Marina)

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CVS

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JCPenney

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's

5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lowe's

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's

6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Marshall's

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Navy

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ross

7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Target

7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Ulta Beauty

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria's Secret

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walgreens

8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Walmart

5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Related
CNN

This could finally be Sears' and Kmart's last holiday shopping season

New York (CNN Business) — This Black Friday could very likely be the start of the final holiday shopping season for Sears and Kmart, two brands that once proudly dominated the US retail landscape. The two chains are only a shell of what they were when the holding company that...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shay
Fox 46 Charlotte

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to […]
arcamax.com

Hitting the stores on Black Friday? Here's what to expect from another year of pandemic-era holiday shopping

Black Friday may not bring hordes of predawn deal hunters to stores the way it used to, but there’s still plenty of shopping expected to happen Thanksgiving weekend. The National Retail Federation is forecasting record holiday sales of $843.4 billion or more during November and December, up 8.5% compared with last year. But earlier-than-usual deals and concerns about supply chain issues leaving popular items out of stock have pushed consumers to start shopping earlier, and fewer people are expected to shop on Thanksgiving weekend than before the pandemic, the retail trade group said last week.
Sun Journal

Black Friday shopping: Big box shops in New Bern that are offering specials and discounts

Black Friday has been known as the kickoff to the holiday shopping season with many retailers offering stellar discounts on the day after Thanksgiving. A few things have changed over the years with more people than ever shopping online, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and retailers making awesome deals available long before what was the busiest shopping day of the year.
Lancaster Online

It's Black Friday; here are store hours for major retailers in Lancaster County

It's Black Friday, meaning droves of shoppers will venture out to retailers as they offer deals to begin the holiday shopping season. Here's a look at the hours of many major retailers in Lancaster County. While a lot of these hours were pulled from the stores' websites, some local store hours may differ.
Newsday

Holiday Shopping Guide: Deals and steals at Long Island's big-box stores

Many Black Friday sales started earlier than Black Friday this year, and some will continue through the end of December. Here’s a look at savings planned for the day after Thanksgiving and beyond. A limited number of deals are online only; check the retailers’ website or blackfriday.com for more information.
Ledger-Enquirer

Shopping on Black Friday? Here’s a guide on Columbus retail hours, deals

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s almost time for turkey, green bean casserole and football. It’s also almost time for the annual day during which millions flock to retailers and stores nationwide to find the best deals: Black Friday. With COVID-19 changing the retail world, this year’s unofficial shopping holiday...
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
Elite Daily

Here’s What To Know About Shopping At Burlington This Black Friday

As the old American shopping adage goes: First comes Thanksgiving, then comes Black Friday. This year, the annual sales holiday will take place on Nov. 26, and it never hurts to be prepared with a game plan for how you’re going to get those enviable deals. When it comes to Burlington, though, there won’t be specific Black Friday 2021 sales. But, not to worry — this doesn’t mean you’re going to miss out on the department store’s big savings.
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
103.9 The Breeze

Black Friday Store Hours! Here’s the Updated List for New York!

Here it is, Black Friday! It has been reported that Black Friday can typically be the busiest shopping day of the year!. This shopping frenzy has been going on since 1942 and has changed over the years. Even this season, many major retail outlets have attempted to offer staggered "Black Friday" online events to help lessen the in-store competition for the deal of the day.
CNN

Going to the store may be your smartest bet to navigate the supply chain crisis this holiday

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis means last-minute gift buyers may have little choice but to go shopping the old-fashioned way this holiday season. High demand, combined with supply chain delays, materials' shortages and troubles hiring workers, are shrinking the availability of items both online and at stores. As customers get closer to the last minute, physical stores will become a more appealing option for shoppers than waiting around for delivery, analysts expect.
