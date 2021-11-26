Suzuki Apologizes, Stresses Urgency of Climate Action as Kenney Goes to Town on Pipeline Remark

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanadaHelps, the country's largest platform for donating and fundraising online, is calling on Canadians to unite in the spirit of giving today for GivingTuesday. Coinciding with the start of the holiday season, GivingTuesday is one of the most important days of the year for Canadian charities. This year, more than half of Canadian charities report that their operations are at risk due to an increase in demand for their services that far exceeds their capacity to deliver; 70% of charities expect demand will continue to grow.1 As the pandemic has hit vulnerable communities particularly hard, Canadians are asked to give generously on GivingTuesday in support of the causes close to their heart to help charities survive and respond to increased need. To amplify giving, CanadaHelps is boosting donations made on GivingTuesday by $2.*

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO