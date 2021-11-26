ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Suzuki Apologizes, Stresses Urgency of Climate Action as Kenney Goes to Town on Pipeline Remark

By Katerina Cookson
theenergymix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story includes details about the impacts of climate change that may be difficult for some readers. If you are feeling overwhelmed by this crisis situation here is a list of resources on how to cope with fears and feelings about the scope and pace of the climate crisis....

www.theenergymix.com

Comments / 1

Related
theenergymix.com

Environment Groups Threaten Defamation Suit Unless Kenney Retracts, Apologizes

A coalition of at least eight environmental groups is threatening to sue Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for defamation if he doesn’t retract and apologize for statements saying a public inquiry found they spread misinformation about the province’s oil and gas industry. The groups, in a letter obtained by The Canadian...
LAW
theenergymix.com

Mayors Press Ottawa for Emergency Transit Funding

Canadian mayors are calling on the federal government to provide emergency funding for transit, offering an opportunity to cut emissions by investing in alternatives to driving. “Cities across the country are preparing their budgets now…and that hole in the operating funding for transit is pretty significant,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kenney
Person
John Horgan
Person
David Suzuki
Person
Donald Trump
theenergymix.com

56% of Oil and Gas Workers Want Renewables Jobs as Fossils’ Recruitment Woes Grow

Oil and gas workers around the world are getting set to vote with their feet, with more than half of them saying they want work in renewable energy and 43% across all forms of energy saying they plan to leave their jobs in the next five years, according to the latest in a series of annual work force surveys commissioned by recruitment firm Brunel International and Oilandgasjobsearch.com.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Facebook whistleblower warns US lawmakers of regulation deadlock

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen urged a US Congress panel Wednesday not to get mired in drawn out debate amid a new push to set social media regulations, which have long been blocked by partisan combat. "Facebook wants you to get caught up in a long, drawn out debate over the minutiae of different legislative approaches.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#United Conservative Party#The National Post#Extinction Rebellion#British Columbians#Chek News
Vail Daily

Climate Action Collaborative: Climate action reflections on 2021

December has arrived and cue the cliché about how fast time goes by. The holiday season looks like a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but I think it is safe to assume that at minimum, we all have the very human experience of reflection. December is a time to look back on the trials and tribulations of the last year and look forward to a new trip around the sun, ripe with possibility and resolutions. In the world of climate action, there is a sleigh-load of 2021 happenings to reflect on, so let’s get a little pensive.
VAIL, CO
TheConversationAU

A sign of healthy democracy or a 'rudderless' nation? How crossing the floor has changed

The final days of parliament for 2021 have been marked by a spate of floor crossings. This includes Tasmanian Liberal Bridget Archer who backed Independent Helen Haines’ integrity commission bill and conservative Coalition MPs voting in favour of a One Nation bill against vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, a group of moderate Liberals spoke out against the the religious discrimination bill, to support LGBTIQA+ rights. The media have seized on these incidents as a sign of worrying political instability, or rather “a state of chaos”, in a “rudderless” nation. But this wasn’t always the case. Elected officials crossing the floor on matters...
AUSTRALIA
newschain

Voters go to the polls in Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election

Voters are going to the polls in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election, with the Conservatives hoping to hold on to the seat following a turbulent period for the Government which has been peppered with allegations of sleaze. A new MP will be elected following the death of former Cabinet...
ELECTIONS
Nevada Current

GOP labels Interior oil leasing report an ‘attack,’ environmentalists call it ‘weak’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report released Friday that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in […] The post GOP labels Interior oil leasing report an ‘attack,’ environmentalists call it ‘weak’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
psuvanguard.com

Now is time for climate action

The United Kingdom hosted the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31–Nov. 12. According to the COP26 report, the UN has brought together “almost every country for global climate summits” for nearly three decades. The summit was first held in 2015,...
PORTLAND, OR
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Business Wire

CanadaHelps Calls on Canadians to Support At-Risk Charities on GivingTuesday

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanadaHelps, the country's largest platform for donating and fundraising online, is calling on Canadians to unite in the spirit of giving today for GivingTuesday. Coinciding with the start of the holiday season, GivingTuesday is one of the most important days of the year for Canadian charities. This year, more than half of Canadian charities report that their operations are at risk due to an increase in demand for their services that far exceeds their capacity to deliver; 70% of charities expect demand will continue to grow.1 As the pandemic has hit vulnerable communities particularly hard, Canadians are asked to give generously on GivingTuesday in support of the causes close to their heart to help charities survive and respond to increased need. To amplify giving, CanadaHelps is boosting donations made on GivingTuesday by $2.*
CHARITIES
Colorado Newsline

Hey, Congress, climate change is a health care crisis

As a nurse, I am sounding the alarm on climate change as an urgent public health crisis and calling on our Congressional delegation to take bold action to lessen the effects of climate change that are negatively impacting our health. They have the tools in front of them, right now, to begin the urgent process […] The post Hey, Congress, climate change is a health care crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Biden showed leadership during COVID, but America still needs a public health strategy

When the Biden administration came into office in January, plans for a robust COVID-19 vaccine rollout lagged. What the administration accomplished over its first six months in office was nothing short of a miracle: working to stabilize vaccine production and getting shots in arms. Since then, nearly 60% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated....
U.S. POLITICS
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Climate change greatest threat to mankind

I strongly disagree with the article written by Marc Thiessen on the Nov. 4 entitled “Climate change is not an existential threat.” In fact climate change is the epitome of an existential threat to earth. Based on his article and the lack of acknowledgement and participation by world leaders in the recent climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland we have hit the snooze button on the changing climate. ...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
TheConversationAU

Ethics and avoiding conflicts of interest are vital in the public service – can New Zealanders be confident in the system?

New Zealand has a reputation for being transparent and free from corruption – but how true is this really? Recent events suggest there could be cause for concern, especially at a time when government agencies are engaged in urgent and large-scale procurement processes to combat COVID-19. A report from the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) early in November was highly critical of the Ministry of Health’s contracting for saliva testing, raising serious issues with the way the ministry dealt with potential conflicts of interest. Nor was this the first time questions have been asked about the ministry’s COVID-19 procurement processes,...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy