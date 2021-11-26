ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Climate Newsletter Traces Human, Environmental Impact of Athabasca Tar Sands/Oil Sands

Cover picture for the articleProfound damage to ecosystem and public health and wrenching cultural loss are the legacy of 54 years of tar sands/oil sands mining for the First Nations communities with primordial roots along the Athabasca River, concludes a special report by Inside Climate News. Where boreal forest and wetlands once stood,...

OilPrice.com

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada’s ambitious plan to utilize geothermal energy could help save its economically-dependent oil sands. The project was established to curb greenhouse gas emissions in oil production while demand for the energy source is still high. Demand for oil and gas is up, as we are seeing increased shortages globally, forcing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

LNG Canada On Track to Become ‘Financial Albatross’, Analysts Warn

British Columbia’s only confirmed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal may be on its way to becoming a “financial albatross”, according to a new analysis released Wednesday, even as a developer continues to tout a second LNG project in Howe Sound, just north of Vancouver. The LNG Canada megaproject was approved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Oil Sands#Land Use#Athabasca River#U S Climate Newsletter#First Nations#Inside Climate News#Suncor#Exxonmobil#Environmental Defence
Mother Jones

The Terrible Toll of Tar Sands Mining on Canada’s Native People

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published jointly by Undark, NBC, and Inside Climate News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fort McMurray, Canada — The first mine...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

New Brunswick Coal Plant to Close by 2030 After Guilbeault Refuses Equivalency Agreement

A leading provincial environmental group issued a happy thumbs-up Thursday after federal Environment and Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault refused an “equivalency” agreement that would have allowed the Belledune power plant in New Brunswick to continue burning coal past 2030. The federal government committed years ago to phasing out coal-fired electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
astrobites.org

The Astrobites Climate Change Series: An Overview of the Environmental Impact of Astronomy Research

Title: An astronomical institute’s perspective on meeting the challenges of the climate crisis. Authors: Knud Jahnke, Christian Fendt, Morgan Fouesneau, Iskren Georgiev, Tom Herbst, Melanie Kaasinen, Diana Kossakowski, Jan Rybizki, Martin Schlecker, Gregor Seidel, Thomas Henning, Laura Kreidberg and Hans-Walter Rix. First Author’s Institution: Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, Heidelberg,...
ASTRONOMY
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil to boost spending on greenhouse gas reduction projects to $15 billion through 2027

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that it has finalized its corporate plans to 2027, including increased spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years. The company said it also plans to maintain "disciplined capital investments," keeping that in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion per year through 2027. "The support the corporate strategy of continued structural cost savings, investment in low-cost-of-supply and lower-emission products, and further portfolio high-grading, positioning the company to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019," the oil giant stated. The stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading, and crude oil futures bounced 4.7% off Tuesday's 3-month closing low. Exxon Mobil's stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 44.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 21.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nevada Current

GOP labels Interior oil leasing report an ‘attack,’ environmentalists call it ‘weak’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report released Friday that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in […] The post GOP labels Interior oil leasing report an ‘attack,’ environmentalists call it ‘weak’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. The OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia has so far resisted US-led pressure to significantly boost output to rein in surging energy prices. The emergence of the new variant has further complicated the equation, leading to countries reinstating travel bans and mulling further restrictions that could tighten demand and hurt oil prices. The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their 10 allies are due to meet from 1300 GMT via video conference after technical discussions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report released Friday that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Mapping Project Pinpoints Best Lands for Protecting ‘Irrecoverable Carbon’

A new mapping project has identified the most important ecosystems that might be available to purveyors of carbon credits aimed at conserving land and averting emissions—and pinpointed 3.3% of the available land that holds half of the irrecoverable carbon. The study in the journal Nature Sustainability “offers a rigorously constructed...
ENVIRONMENT
tdworld.com

Siemens Energy will Connect State’s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm to the Grid

Siemens Energy has been awarded its first offshore grid connection project in the United States. In a consortium with Aker Solutions, the company will supply the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that will bring green energy from Sunrise Wind, New York’s first utility-scale offshore wind project, to the mainland. It’s the first offshore wind project in the U.S. to use HVDC technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

