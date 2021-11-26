ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment Groups Threaten Defamation Suit Unless Kenney Retracts, Apologizes

By Katerina Cookson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of at least eight environmental groups is threatening to sue Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for defamation if he doesn’t retract and apologize for statements saying a public inquiry found they spread misinformation about the province’s oil and gas industry. The groups, in a letter obtained by The...

