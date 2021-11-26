ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size to grow by USD 14.63 bn | Rise in Adoption of Biofuels to Boost Growth | Technavio

By TechNavio
 6 days ago
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The genetically modified seeds market is expected to grow by USD 14.63 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.14%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth...

USD 5.55 bn growth in Electroplating Market from 2021 to 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Aalberts NV & Allied Finishing Inc| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC for the electroplating market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for electroplating in APAC. The electroplating market is set to grow by USD 5.55 billion at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The electroplating market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market to Grow by USD 554.27 mn | Increasing Demand for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle to Drive Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle range extender market size is expected to grow by USD 554.27 mn from 2020 to 2025. This market forecast report by Technavio helps businesses make confident decisions using thorough research and analysis. View FREE Report Sample for additional highlights on...
Aluminum Die Casting Market Size to Grow by 3163.64 Th MT | Growing Use of Aluminum Casting in Automotive Industry to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum die casting market is set to grow by 3163.64 th MT, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Medagadget.com

Boost in Research Activities to Increase Growth in Neuropeptide Y Acetate Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast by 2028

This molecule is produced in the brain and has several functions. It is a powerful vasoconstrictor and can influence mood, appetite, and pain perception. In addition, it has been shown to decrease anxiety and stress. It also helps in the development of a number of diseases and is considered a necessary component of healthy living. It is the most abundant neuropeptide in the central nervous system. It is found in platelets and various types of adipose tissue. In addition, it has a wide distribution in the sympathetic nerves. Although research has been limited in this area, the peptide is not yet widely available in other species. There are currently several researches involving this molecule.
Latin America Onyx Stones Market Registers Growth Due To Rising Demand For Artificial Jewelry And Growing Applications In Interior Decoration

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado 'Mercado Latinoamericano de Piedra de Onix, Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026″, ofrece un analisis profundo del mercado, evaluandolo por el color, la estructura, la aplicacion, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de exito y las limitaciones, tambien rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Ademas, evalúa la dinamica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el analisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
Guidehouse Insights Estimates Revenue from Hybrid DERMS and VPP Platforms Worldwide Will Average a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 35% by 2030

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights identifies the key value streams of hybrid distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) and virtual power plant (VPP) offerings and provides a review of demand drivers, barriers, and market trends through 2030. Increasing deployment of distributed energy resources...
TRS Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Alta Electronics, A Respected Supplier of High Quality Interconnect Products

FORT WALTON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRS Capital, an early stage investment company, has acquired a majority stake in Alta Electronics, a respected supplier of high quality interconnect products headquartered in Canada. Serving the transit, automotive, telecommunications, defense, heavy equipment, and aerospace industries, Alta provides wiring harnesses, cable assemblies, and electrical component distribution internationally. The company offers customized manufacturing, assembly, kitting, processing, product sourcing, and distribution services. The current management team will remain in place.
USD 324.15 million growth in Sand Blasting Machine Market | Evolving Opportunities with Airblast BV & Burwell Technologies | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sand blasting machine market is expected to grow by USD 324.15 million from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the sand blasting machine market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.28%. Airblast BV, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Sintokogio Ltd., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd. are some of the major participants of the sand blasting machine market.
Hybrid Fabric Market Size to Grow by USD 227.95 mn | Rise in Demand for Hybrid Fabrics in Sports and Recreation and Wind Energy Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid fabric market is expected to grow by USD 227.95 mn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.78%, according to Technavio. The report offers a thorough analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Request...
everythingrf.com

Technavio Expects the Automotive Antenna Module Market to Grow by $500 Million from 2020-25

Technavio has released its latest global automotive antenna module market research report. This report highlights the Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers. It estimates the growth of this market to be USD $525.67 Million from 2020 to 2025. This research report by Technavio further infers that the increasing adoption of smart toys is driving this market's growth.
Medagadget.com

Intraocular Lens Market to Hit USD 6.9 Billion by 2025; Growing Adoption of Cataract Surgeries to Augment Market Growth: Coherent Market Insights

The implantation of an intraocular lens (IOL) restores normal vision and considerably minimizes the complications associated with cataract eyeglasses and contact lenses. Surgical interventions for removing the human lens evolved over time based on the size of the incision. Later, the development of implantable, bearable, and technically possible IOLs transformed cataract surgery. For a long time, Hard or Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) intraocular lens material was the favored intraocular lens material due to its lightweight, cleanliness, and durability, which were un-foldable lenses. PMMA lenses are soon replaced by silicone lenses, hydrophobic and hydrophilic acrylic lenses as IOL material advances. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in new intraocular lens (IOL) design and materials have provided more possibilities, such as hydrogel, soft acrylic, and silicone IOL. Moreover, simplicity, availability, price, and surgeon choice are all primary factors in IOL adoption. Major players in the intraocular lens market currently provide a variety of IOLs to improve vision, such as monofocal lenses, multifocal lenses, toric lenses, accommodating lenses, and trifocal lenses.
Call Center Software Market to record USD 11.67 Bn growth | Driven by increasing demand for the automation of contact center solutions | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The call center software market size is set to grow by USD 11.67 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period. Gain comprehensive insights on the growth variance, market size, YOY growth rates, and opportunities by...
Catastrophe Insurance Market size to grow at 5% CAGR | Market Research Insights highlight pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Catastrophe Insurance Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2016-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report features AIG, Allianz, and AXA among others as dominant players in the market. The market witnessed a CAGR growth of over 5% during the forecast period....
Fast Casual Restaurants Market size to grow by USD 150.10 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight demand for innovation and customization in food menus as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Cuisine Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis Report 2020-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report features Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., and Noodles & Co. among others as dominant players in the market.
newfoodmagazine.com

Japan hot drinks market to grow to $27.2bn through coffee rush

The Japanese hot drinks market is set to experience a period of real growth, driven by the hot coffee market which continues to thrive in the country. The Japanese hot drinks market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8 percent from JPY 2,144.0bn (US$20.1bn) in 2020 to JPY 2,585.9bn (US$27.2bn) – with the hot coffee sector the main driver behind this growth.
Baked Goods Market size to grow by USD 165.49 billion | Rising Prominence of In-store Bakeries in Supermarkets as Key Driver | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Baked Goods Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth rate of 5.43% at an accelerating CAGR of 6.12% between 2020 and 2025. Revenue Generating Segment. The baked goods market share growth by the bread and rolls segment...
Power Tool Accessories Market size to grow by USD 373.87 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight the Increase in the Sales of Passenger Cars as Key Driver | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Power Tool Accessories Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2020-2024", the market witnessed a YOY growth rate of 3.80% in 2020 at an accelerating CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2024. The report is segmented by end-user (professional and consumer) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
