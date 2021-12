ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday night fire in Rosedale.

The fire was reported at around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Chapel Hill Drive at Kenwood Avenue (21237).

Units arrived to find a shed that was on fire.

Kenwood Avenue is currently blocked.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

