ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A tragedy in the Channel

By Hannah Moore
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Pregnant women and three children were among the 27 people who drowned trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable boat. The tragedy occurred on Wednesday and is the deadliest incident since the migration crisis began.

Diane Taylor has been reporting on the crisis from both sides of the Channel for years as people-smugglers have switched their focus away from lorries to the much more dangerous route across the 21-mile stretch of water in small boats. She tells Hannah Moore that at the heart of the problem is a political failure of both the UK and France to provide enough safe and legal routes to asylum.

We also hear from Ali, a 28-year-old man from Iran who has fled religious persecution in his home country and reached the UK after a previous terrifying attempt that ended with the passengers in his dinghy being rescued by a passing vessel and returning him to France.

On Thursday morning, despite the tragedy that had unfolded just hours before, more people had clambered into barely seaworthy small boats to attempt the same crossing.

Archive: Sky News; BBC; Parliament Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyMg3_0d72MEjb00
Photograph: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Comments / 11

Patrick Hohman
5d ago

Illegal immigration! Got what’s deserved! Do it legally. No problem!

Reply
14
Related
The Guardian

Channel drownings: what happened and who is to blame?

At least 27 people have drowned in the Channel while trying to cross from France to the UK on Wednesday. An emergency search was sparked at about 2pm on Wednesday when a fishing boat sounded the alarm after spotting several people at sea off the coast of France. A joint search-and-rescue operation by British and French authorities was launched, and eventually called off late on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Moore
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Haunting boat graveyard where migrants' flimsy and battered dinghies are kept after perilous Channel crossings to UK

The flimsy and battered dinghies used to ferry migrants and refugees across the English Channel have been pictured in a haunting boat graveyard near Dover. The vessels lay piled on top of one another, many of them deflated, next to woodland outside a high-security government compound in Whitfield - just half an hour's drive from where they landed after making the perilous crossing from Calais in France.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Asylum#Accident#Channel#Sky News#Parliament Live
Reuters

French police evict migrants from camp on Channel coast

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain. Armed officers entered the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Child and five women among dead after boat sinks in deadliest Channel tragedy

The English Channel suffered its worst-ever migrant tragedy on Wednesday after a packed inflatable dinghy sank with the loss of at least 27 lives.Among those drowned were five women and a young girl, according to French interior minister Gerald Darmanin. He said that two survivors were fighting for their lives while another person appeared to still be missing.After chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee to discuss the disaster, Boris Johnson declared himself “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened” and offered additional help to Paris to “demolish” people-smuggling gangs which he said were “getting away with murder”.But he...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

French officials say ‘no proveable link’ to men arrested over Channel tragedy

French prosecutors leading a manslaughter enquiry into the deaths of 27 people who died trying to cross the Channel have claimed there is “no proveable link” between the five men arrested over the tragedy and the capsized boat.The men were detained just hours after the boat sank on Wednesday evening and Gerald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister, said the five were ‘directly linked’ to the disaster.However, that was refuted by the office of Carole Etienne, the state prosecutor in Lille, who claimed there was “no proveable link”. It is unclear if the men have been released.The prosecutor’s claims came after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy