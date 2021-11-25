Health Beat: Eye drops to improve vision?

How much do your customers do to protect their eyesight?. The 20/20 crowd might not care for it the way they should. “Most of us take our vision for granted, and we just assume that we’ll be able to see and do all of those typical activities of living,” shared Rudrani Banik, M.D., Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, Founder and Medical Director at EnVision Health NYC, in the Naturally Informed Event Healthy Aging: Mastering the Market. “It isn’t until something goes awry that we really realize the impact of our vision and how important it is.”

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO