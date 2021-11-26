Erie County Sheriff's Office locate missing Springville girl

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam that's going around. In a recent Facebook post, the sheriff's office said residents in Niagara County have recently fallen victim to the "Geek Squad subscription scam." With this scam, the victim gets sent a subscription renewal notice claiming to be from Geek Squad. The scammer asks for the victims to call the provided number and asks for sensitive information, such as the victim's credit card number and other personal information.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO