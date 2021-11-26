Erie County Sheriff's Office locate missing Springville girl

CLARENCE, N.Y. — For the 26th time since Jan. 1, an Erie County house has sold for more than $1 million – this one going for $1.5 million in the Town of Clarence. Dr. Ronald Alberico and his wife, Dana, sold their 7,540-square-foot, six-bedroom house at 4775 Goodrich Road to area businessman Thuan Nguyon and his wife, Katherine Tran, according to documents filed Nov. 23 in the Erie County Clerk’s office. Alberico is Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Director of Neuroradiology. The couple are relocating to a downtown condo.
