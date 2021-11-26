ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, NY

Erie County Sheriff's Office locate missing Springville girl

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 6 days ago
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the missing 12-year-old girl from Springville has been located. The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Friday morning saying Hannah...

