Pacton Closes $2m Flow-Through Financing

Oasis will have the principal day to day control of all Aftermath Islands activities. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN, and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 - Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID) (OTCQB:LQAVF) (FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to acquire a 50% equity interest in its metaverse client, Aftermath Islands. The current owners have agreed to transfer all relevant assets to a newly registered enterprise in Barbados, with operations in the new entity expected to begin no later than January, 2022. Oasis and Aftermath Islands have previously agreed that Oasis will control all marketing and day to day operations and that arrangement will continue with the new entity. Under the terms of the arm's length agreement signed on September 20, 2021 and amended to include the equity acquisition option on October 7, 2021, Oasis, based on performance to date, is paying nominal consideration, of 1 Euro, without any finders fees, for its ownership in Aftermath Islands.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO