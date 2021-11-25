ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Pacton Closes $2m Flow-Through Financing

austinnews.net
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement of 3,718,180 flow-through shares (each a 'FT Share') at $0.55 per FT Share for total gross proceeds of $2,044,999. The...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

GSilver Closes C$8.19M First Tranche of Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') of up to 16,000,000 units (the 'Units') at a price of C$0.55 per Unit first announced on November 18 (see Guanajuato Silver news releases dated November 18, 2021 & November 29, 2021). The Company has issued a total of 14,957,672 Units for gross proceeds of $8,195,920; each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 for a period of two years from of closing, subject to acceleration in certain events.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Ubiquitech Software Corporation Announces a 100% Increase in Registered Affiliates on its CannazALL CBD Website

(UBQU) announces increase in Affiliate partnerships on its popular CBD site CannazALL.com, with the Company expecting to see daily traffic growth as it moves into 2022. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to announce to its shareholders an over 100% increase over the last six months in Affiliate partnerships that offer CannazALL™ CBD products worldwide.
DENVER, CO
austinnews.net

EnviroMetal Proves Extended Formula Reusability and Achieves Higher Gold Recoveries Than Cyanide

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal' or the 'Company'), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FRA:7N2) is pleased to reiterate the following results of an extensive formula reusability test and a series of comparative tests on the EnviroMetal formula and process versus sodium cyanide ('Cyanide' or 'NaCN'). The research work was performed by EnviroMetal at their research lab located in Burnaby and by SGS at their Burnaby multi-lab.
INDUSTRY
xflnewsroom.com

PR: MLFB Announces Closing of New Financing

Major League Football (MLFB) has been slowly, but surely working towards bring their product to market. Originally announced in 2014, the league seems to be inching closer to their goal. It had been a while since we had heard from the league, but last month MLFB broke their silence by...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Canada#Gold Rush#Strategic Partners#Pacxf#Fse#Nkn#The Ft Shares#Gold Pacton Gold#Company#Nav Dhaliwal
austinnews.net

Winston Gold Corp. Letter To Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / ( Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) I would like to give you an update on the progress of the mine and the mill at Winston Gold. Macro View. Gold prices continue to hover in the $US...
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Oasis Digital Studios Exercises Option to Acquire 50% Ownership of Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Oasis will have the principal day to day control of all Aftermath Islands activities. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN, and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 - Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID) (OTCQB:LQAVF) (FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to acquire a 50% equity interest in its metaverse client, Aftermath Islands. The current owners have agreed to transfer all relevant assets to a newly registered enterprise in Barbados, with operations in the new entity expected to begin no later than January, 2022. Oasis and Aftermath Islands have previously agreed that Oasis will control all marketing and day to day operations and that arrangement will continue with the new entity. Under the terms of the arm's length agreement signed on September 20, 2021 and amended to include the equity acquisition option on October 7, 2021, Oasis, based on performance to date, is paying nominal consideration, of 1 Euro, without any finders fees, for its ownership in Aftermath Islands.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Gresham House Ventures Invests Pound 5M ($6.8M) of Growth Capital into Preservica

Investing on behalf of the Mobeus VCTs, Gresham House Ventures provides £5M in funding for Preservica's unique cloud-hosted active digital preservation platform, accelerating the next chapter of growth in product innovation. BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Preservica, a market leader in Active Digital...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Top Projects on BSC: Radio Caca (RACA), CryptoMines and EverGrow

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / In the ever-growing phase of cryptocurrencies, the BSC network has been prominent among the successful incubation of promising projects. Currently, Radio Caca, EverGrow, and CryptoMines are the 3 golden tickets that have captured the attention of most investors. The projects, although were launched recently, but are already getting over 100M+ volume in daily trading. Talking about the Binance smart chain, it's hard to avoid that it undertakes $15 million daily transactions. On the one hand, there is Radio Caca, a well-established GameFi token based on the MetaVerse and collectible staking.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
austinnews.net

New Silver Completes the Largest Loan Securitization Using DeFi

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / New Silver hit a record milestone recently for bridge loan securitization when they reached the $20 million mark in partnership with Centrifuge and MakerDAO. New Silver is a short-term bridge lender, providing fix and flip investors in the US the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
austinnews.net

Silver Elephant's Flying Nickel Spinout Announces Closing of its $8.6 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 26, 2021 and November 19, 2021, Silver Elephant's wholly owned subsidiary Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel') has completed its previously announced private placement (the 'Flying Nickel Offering') for gross proceeds of $8,600,000.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

U & I Financial Corp. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, starting December 1, 2021, under which the Company may repurchase up to $3.0 million of its outstanding common stock.
LYNNWOOD, WA
austinnews.net

A1 Group Inc. - Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / A1 Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AWON), a Nevada corporation (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') is now working on its marketing materials and web site, social media presence, and final business structure. The Company in conjunction with Ian Dixon is in...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

SNM Global (SNMN) Announces HempHUB(R) Granted Trademark Status

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities, announces today that its partner, HempHUB, has gotten a key trademark for the company.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

PowerBand Announces 2022 Outlook and Achieves Key Milestone with more than 1,000 Dealers on the DRIVRZ Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce its 2022 Outlook for Key Performance Indicators and financial projections. Details are provided in the table below.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate Increases by 47%

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ('Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company'), the African focussed minerals exploration company, is pleased to report a significant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') upgrade to 21.3Mt at 1.31% Li2O for the Ewoyaa deposit and surrounding pegmatites (collectively the 'Ewoyaa Project' or 'Project') within the Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana, West Africa. The Mineral Resource is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

IAHL Project Overview and Timeline Update

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) In our effort to keep investors and shareholders current on our status we would bring the following information to market. Basic project overview. The entire project consists of partnering with Major trucking entities both replacing and converting...
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Lancium Closes $150 Million In Financing To Advance Ambitious Growth Strategy

Hanwha Solutions leads financing round, with participation from other leading strategic energy investors. Lancium Technologies Corporation (“Lancium”), a technology company focused on the energy transition, announced that it closed $150 million in financing from leading energy companies and investors. Hanwha Solutions, one of the world’s prominent providers of clean energy solutions and owner and operator of Q CELLS, leads this financing round. Lancium also received support from Novawulf and other strategic energy investors, as well as participation from SBI Holdings and other existing, early-stage investors.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

ConsenSys Closes $200 Million Financing Round

Blockchain technology solutions provider, ConsenSys announced today that it has raised $200 million in the latest funding round to expand its operations. HSBC and Coinbase Ventures joined the recent round. ConsenSys received a valuation of $3.2 billion. Also, the blockchain firm highlighted a significant surge in the monthly active users...
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Alkame Holdings Signs Troov and Begins Product Development

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to begin product development of Troov. Troov will feature high performance formulas, launching first with an energy drink designed specifically for working out. The product...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy