Miami, FL

Moore hits 5 3s, Wong scores 19 as Miami beats FAMU 86-59

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Moore had a season-high 20 points, Isaiah Wong scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Miami never trailed Sunday night in its 86-59 win over Florida A&M.

Moore, a sixth-year redshirt senior who went into the game having made 1 of 11 from behind the arc this season, hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Kameron McGusty added 14 points for Miami (3-1).

Wong, who made a layup with 0.7 seconds left helped the Hurricanes beat Florida International last Tuesday, made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring and Miami used a 16-4 run to push its lead into double figures for good before scoring 10 of the last 12 first-half points to take a 42-21 lead into the break.

M.J. Randolph scored six points and D.J. Jones the other four in a 10-0 that trimmed FAMU’s deficit to 48-33 midway through the second half but McGusty answered with a 3-pointer — Miami’s first points in more than four minutes — and the Rattlers got no closer.

Jones made 11 of 19 from the field and led Florida A&M (1-2) with a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Speer made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points.

Miami made 31 of 62 from the field, made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded the Rattlers 49-33.

