To the Editor - Many opinion pieces about equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) have been published during the past few years1,2. These contributions have highlighted barriers that some groups of our society must meet to succeed in academia and have immensely improved our understanding of how to approach EDI and improve the academic environment. However, most of these perspectives are from the Global North, particularly from the USA, targeting issues that are local and thus unintentionally sustaining a view that is not inclusive of the global diversity of scientists.

