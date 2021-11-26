ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA offers important update on health of James Webb Space Telescope

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA has delivered good news on the health of the James Webb Space Telescope following a recent incident that could have caused a serious delay to its launch schedule. The most powerful space telescope ever built suffered a scare earlier this month when a clamp band — used to secure Webb...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Digital Trends

NASA shares new photos of ISS shot from SpaceX Crew Dragon

NASA has shared a new set of photos showing the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit. The images were taken by astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as it performed a flyaround of the orbiting outpost earlier this month. The flight took place at the start of...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Science at the cusp: NASA rocket to study mysterious area above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth's atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet's magnetic field passes overhead. Earth's magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth's atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Image: ISS captured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour

It can be hard to appreciate that a human-made, football-pitch-sized spacecraft is orbiting 400 km above our heads, but there it is. The jewel of human cooperation and ingenuity that is the International Space Station shines brightly in this image captured by ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite

I’m outside at my rural Saskatchewan farm, chatting with my neighbours who I’ve invited over to appreciate the night sky through my telescope. After exclamations and open-mouthed wonder over Saturn’s rings, and light that has been travelling through space for more than two million years to reach our eyes from the Andromeda Galaxy, our conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, our work-from-home arrangements and complaints about rural internet. My neighbour casually mentions they’ve just switched to using Starlink for their internet provider. I glance up and notice a bright satellite moving across the sky, almost certainly a Starlink,...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Team Recovers the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph Instrument

The Hubble Space Telescope team recovered the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph instrument on Sunday, November 28, moving the telescope further toward full science operations. Three of Hubble’s four active instruments are now collecting science data once again. The team also continued work on developing and testing changes to instrument software that...
ASTRONOMY
Fiction & Science

What NASA recently photographed on Mars - original photos

On July 15, 1965, after a 228-day flight, the space probe Mariner 4 arrived at Mars and transmitted the first images of another planet's surface to Earth. Although the resulting images astonished terrestrial scientists, the truth was that they covered only one percent of Mars's surface.
The Independent

Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts

NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut's suit or damage the International Space Station Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the space station. But late Monday night, Mission Control learned that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close. There wasn’t enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days. It's the first time a spacewalk has been canceled because of threat from space junk.The space station and its crew of seven have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA postpones ISS spacewalk due to debris risk

NASA early Tuesday postponed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station by two of its astronauts after receiving a "debris notification" for the orbital outpost. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron had been due to head outside the space laboratory later Tuesday on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk to replace a faulty radio communications antenna. "NASA received a debris notification for the space station," the space agency tweeted. "Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Rocket Company Astra CEO on Reaching Orbit, Improving Life on Earth From Space

Astra founder, chairman, and CEO Chris Kemp spoke to Cheddar's Kristen Scholer about his company's first successful launch into orbit last month, becoming the fastest space company to reach orbit using a privately developed liquid-fueled rocket. He also noted that the company's priority is to "improve life on Earth from space" by rapidly increasing the number of low-orbiting satellites to do everything from connecting people to monitoring weather patterns.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
enewspf.com

“Gift-wrapping” the Rocket for the James Webb Space Telescope’s Dec. 22 Launch

Kourou, French Guiana-(ENEWSPF)- Taking advantage of the spin of the earth close to the equator to give an extra push, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch from Kourou, French Guiana, on December 22. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 7:20 AM EST. Above technicians are gift-wrapping the rocket that will be used to propel the James Webb telescope into space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An asteroid that measures the same size as the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza, is expected to pass by Earth on Monday afternoon, according to NASA. The 430-foot asteroid, 1994 WR12, will pass by our planet at a distance of 3.8 million miles. The...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Expert: Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? [Video]

Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids? Luckily there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years. But that doesn’t mean we’re not looking. Asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory breaks it down:. Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? We Asked a...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Mars rover Curiosity captures rare and stunning panorama of Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green colour in order to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.“When the rover team saw the view from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of,” Nasa said.“Many of...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Watch NASA’s animation previewing Tuesday’s spacewalk

In recent years NASA has made increasing efforts to engage with space fans, using social media to share information about missions both current and upcoming. The approach helps to spread the word about its work and also, it hopes, to inspire young people to get involved in science and engineering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

