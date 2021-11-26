ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Kwang Soo, AOA’s Seolhyun, And Jin Hee Kyung Confirmed To Star In New Drama

Cover picture for the articleTvN’s upcoming drama “Murderer’s Shopping List” (literal translation) has finalized its starring cast!. On November 26, the producers of the drama officially announced, “Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Seolhyun, and Jin Hee Kyung have been cast as the three leads.”. Based on the novel of the same name by Kang...

