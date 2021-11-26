Lee Kwang Soo, AOA’s Seolhyun, And Jin Hee Kyung Confirmed To Star In New Drama

Well this is definitely a buzzy beyond belief casting trio and with filming to start in January 2022 it’s definitely one of the big projects for next year. Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Joon are cast for the period K-drama titled K-Project (initially called Gyeongseong Creature). It’s set in the early 1900’s during the Korean occupation in a time when people are subjugated but the young folk strive for freedom with their lives at stake. Sounds like Gaksital and Mr. Sunshine in the same era and issues, or a bit later like Capital Scandal. Directing is the PD of Stove League and the script is by the writer of Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim, Where Stars Land, and Gu Family Book. I have no complaints, three actors who can act, look great onscreen, and shoot chemistry in motion, not to mention being current It stars.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO