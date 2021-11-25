Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The demand for help this holiday season is growing. Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not...
The Salvation Army of New Jersey continues to see severe food insecurity statewide, as a result of the pandemic, the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida, and other personal challenges facing residents throughout the state. Since COVID-19 hit in March of 2020, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has provided more than 12.2 million meals to those in need and the organization is making sure no family or individual goes without a hot Thanksgiving meal this year.
About 100 volunteers are assisting with the effort. Thursday morning, people from local churches and community organizations prepared about 600 Thanksgiving meals. Turkey dressing, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, and so much more were on the menu. People in the community also volunteered their time to drop off meals to...
PORT ANGELES — An estimated 70 people sat down to an indoor hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Eve at the Salvation Army Community Center in Port Angeles. The free community meal was the only Thanksgiving-style public feast hosted on the North Olympic Peninsula this year as a sit-down dinner. The...
Serving up hot Thanksgiving meals for the Bartlesville community. The Salvation Army of Bartlesville was prepared to serve up to 600 Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their Citadel at 101 N. Bucy Avenue. Captain Ian Carr says it was great to have people back...
WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will serve a free Christmas meal to community members between 11:30 a.m. and 1 on Dec. 22. The meal is made possible through donations from individuals and partner churches and will be prepared and served by Salvation Army volunteers and staff. The...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three charities came together on Giving Tuesday to assemble kits filled with essentials to give to families in need.
As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, 50 holiday care packages filled with toys, backpacks and books will fill the stockings of homeless children across New York City this holiday season.
The mastermind behind this selfless operation? Chelsea Phaire, 12, who created Chelsea’s Charity.
Chelsea Phaire helps assemble care packages on Nov. 30, 2021. (credit: CBS2)
“It makes me feel amazing that we are helping so many people,” she said.
Theee nonprofits worked together to make this donation possible on Giving Tuesday.
Chelsea’s Charity provided art...
During the height of the pandemic, catering companies came to the rescue, providing meals for families whose traditions were upended. This year, one locally owned restaurant tells us business is even better now that people are back at the dinner table. Smokey John’s BBQ in Dallas was one of several...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world.
A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world.
The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore.
“I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.”
Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids.
“We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said.
The team is entirely driven by volunteers.
“It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook.
Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A family who lost their home is getting help just in time for the holiday season. Felicia Washington said she was shocked that complete strangers pitched in to help her find a new place to call home. Organizers for the fundraiser told ABC10 that they were able to raise funds in only 24 hours of GoFundMe page going live.
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden hopes Coloradans give the gift of a new home to a pet in need this holiday season. They’re offering 50% off pet adoption fees as an incentive.
The Home for the Holidays deal runs the month of December.
(credit: CBS)
The shelter offers a variety of pets big and small.
(credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)
Adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter include spay and neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of dog food, 30 days of pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit.
(credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)
Find more information and search for pets on the shelter’s website.
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Food banks are looking for more donations to feed families during the holidays this year as the need for food is twice what it was before the pandemic.
A freezer at the Orange County Food Bank should be stacked with chicken, lunchmeats and cheese but because of a lack of availability, it was empty Monday afternoon.
A freezer sits empty at the Orange County Food Bank as the need for donations grows. (credit: CBSLA)
Each month, nearly half a million people receive food from the non-profit. like this Stanton woman putting boxes into her car.
“I just simply have too...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For 30 years, the Minnesota Assistance Council For Veterans has been working to end veteran homelessness. The nonprofit organization provides services including housing, employment and legal aid.
It address the reasons for veterans’ homelessness in order to create sustainable housing opportunities.
The task of finding veterans in need and getting them the resources needed have been challenging during this past year because of COVID-19. MACV and its community partners are working harder than ever to overcome obstacles to help as many veterans as possible.
“I think there are 284 Veterans on the list today,” MACV’s Neil Loidolt said.
The organization has...
