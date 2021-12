For a sporting body, the chance to play a card like Patrick Cummins is rare indeed. He has every attribute to be a success with media outlets and the sporting public: tall, good looking, sufficiently young without being too young, intelligent, well spoken, a winning smile, a hint of political progressivism without – you know – talking about it too much, a seriously good highlight reel, a winning CV, and a place in all formats that is never open to question. Unless some unlikely transgression is dug up from his past, he is the ultimate cleanskin at a time when Cricket Australia desperately needs one.

