Despite a one-point drop in the AP Top 25 rankings from No. 12 to No. 13, Wake Forest bounced back from its first loss to stay at the top of the ACC. The Demon Deacons fell to North Carolina in a Week 9 upset but earned a tight Week 10 victory against No. 16 NC State. Mistakes, drops, and air-mail throws present against North Carolina carried over into Week 10 for Wake Forest, but quarterback Sam Hartman pieced together a solid outing despite the flaws. The defense still poses lingering concerns that have only arisen in tougher conference matchups. In Wake Forest’s last five games, it allowed 46.8 points per game on average.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO