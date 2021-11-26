Scottish deerhound wins first back-to-back National Dog Shows

A Scottish deerhound on Thursday was named "Best in Show" at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia for the second year in a row, the first time in history that a dog has managed such a feat.

Claire, a 4-year-old dog handled by Angela Lloyd, beat out more than 180 other dogs of varying breeds to clinch victory at Thursday's event. Claire is the winningest Scottish deerhound in history, commentators remarked during the broadcast.

"We've never had a repeat victor," one of the announcers said as Claire was examined.

"Wouldn't it be fun if we got one on our 20th-anniversary show," the other replied.

Claire confidence helped her make history, her handler told NPR, noting that the dog was "more sure of herself" this year.

Among other highlights at the show was the debut of a new breed: the Sloughi, commonly found in Algeria and Morocco.

The prestigious annual show, presented by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia, was a smaller production than usual: typically, about 2,000 dogs compete. This year less than 200 dogs participated — a result of COVID-19 regulations, notes NPR.

The dog show has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, as it's been broadcast following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for almost 20 years.