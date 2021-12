FARMINGTON — The investigation continues into the cause of a structure fire that occurred during the late evening of Nov. 24. San Juan County Fire & Rescue was dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the intersection of County Road 2900 and County Road 2850 near Aztec, according to county spokesman Devin Neeley.

AZTEC, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO