The Cowboys and Raiders combined for an absurd amount of penalties in the sloppiest game

Yep, it wasn’t just you, or the Thanksgiving meal taking over your brain.

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders combined for SO. MANY. PENALTIES. Yellow flags everywhere!

Even toward the end, when the Raiders lined up for what would eventually be game-winning field goal in overtime, there were three penalties alone — one for a false start and two neutral zone infractions on the Cowboys before Daniel Carlson booted a 29-yarder.

So just how many penalties are we talking here? And for how much yardage? Glad you asked! Here are some stats with the final tallies and how they stack up historically:

Wow. Jerry Jones summed it up with a great quote: