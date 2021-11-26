West Warwick house fire included ammunition detonating

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A house caught fire on Royal Drive in West Warwick Thursday night, leaving damage to the front of the building.

Fire crews were first called to the home shortly before 8 p.m. According to West Warwick’s fire chief, while firefighters were assessing the source of the flames, a sizable amount of ammunition was detonating inside the home.

Nobody was seriously injured, but two cats had died inside. The cause of the fire was still under investigation, the chief said.

The fire was out by 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.