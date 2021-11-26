ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

West Warwick house fire included ammunition detonating

By Bill Tomison
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A house caught fire on Royal Drive in West Warwick Thursday night, leaving damage to the front of the building.

Fire crews were first called to the home shortly before 8 p.m. According to West Warwick’s fire chief, while firefighters were assessing the source of the flames, a sizable amount of ammunition was detonating inside the home.

Nobody was seriously injured, but two cats had died inside. The cause of the fire was still under investigation, the chief said.

The fire was out by 9 p.m.

