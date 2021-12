Exotics are the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2 that you can obtain. Since they are powerful, you can only have one exotic weapon and armor piece on at one time. Cloudstrike is one of the most powerful exotic sniper rifles in the game, capable of dealing massive amounts of damage to other players and bosses. However, unlike some exotics you obtain from quests, you will need to grind for Cloudstrike. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get the Cloudstrike exotic sniper rifle in Destiny 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO