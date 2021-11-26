ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Texas players that are great fits with Steve Sarkisian

By Andrew Miller
Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of Nov. 26, new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will take on head coach Chris Klieman and an improved Kansas State Wildcats team. Granted, Kansas State looks to be without their super-senior dual-threat quarterback Skylar Thompson in this Black Friday regular season...

Bob Stoops drops truth bomb on Steve Sarkisian’s first year at Texas: ‘A complete disaster’

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops made his thoughts known on how Steve Sarkisian’s first season with the Texas Longhorns should be seen. Bob Stoops is a legendary college head coach. He’s seen and experienced all sorts of success throughout his coaching career, much of which was spent winning at a very high level that he was able to sustain for years with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Bohls: It's Texas' Steve Sarkisian to the defense after the Longhorns' worst loss ever

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. To the defense. Steve Sarkisian conceded that he probably needs to have a bigger hand on the defensive side of the ball, and the Texas offensive-minded head coach plans to do just that in the future. Not against West Virginia or Kansas State. But in the offseason. That unit needs all the help it can get, ranked 105th overall and a ghastly 116th out of 130 teams against the run. He said he’s been consumed with attention to the big picture (doesn’t show, does it) and the offense (OK, I’ll give him that) and play-calling during games, but he plans to address it in spring ball. “I think, from a defensive perspective. I would envision that happening, especially as we move into the offseason,” he said. “It was so important for us to kind of settle down what we were doing offensively, (and oversee) the picture of the team. We've got great experience on our offensive staff. Bo Davis, Jeff Choate, and these guys have been doing it a long time. But I do think I have real experience in coaching football where I can add some value to what we're installing.” … As for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s future, it sounded Monday as if Sarkisian wants to keep his staff intact for 2022. He said he hasn’t been told by anyone in the school administration that he needs to make changes, and I believe him. Changes might make sense to placate the wolves at the door, and some assistants had better be on guard. That’s you, Jeff Banks, for being the biggest distraction this side of Bo Davis although the latter was generally greeted with more positive than negative responses for his illicitly recorded video. That said, Davis’ defensive line has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season along with the linebackers. Oh and maybe the secondary. Did we leave anyone out? It is ridiculous the players have to answer harsh questions during this five-game losing skid, but none of the 10 assistants do.
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian clinches first losing regular season by first-year Longhorns coach since 1937

The hits keep coming for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas. The Longhorns suffered their six consecutive defeat of the season Saturday after a 4-1 start, falling at West Virginia to drop to 4-7 on the year and thus missing out on bowl-eligibility. It's a spot that few envisioned after Texas led a then-top 10 Oklahoma team by double digits back on Oct. 9, and when you look place the Longhorns' current situation in the context of history, year one of the Sarkisian era in Austin has gone far further south than many likely imagined was possible.
The Guy Who Asked Steve Sarkisian That Endless Question Explains Himself

On Monday, beleaguered UT football coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to reporters about the team’s latest loss (this time to lowly Kansas) in what’s been a disastrous first season. The Sarkisian era of UT football may be off to an inauspicious start, but for fifty-odd seconds of Monday’s press conference, the spotlight was off Sarkisian and focused squarely on Horns Illustrated’s Terry Middleton, who asked one of the longer and more narratively involved questions you’re likely to hear at a college football coach encounter.
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian has to 'tear down' Longhorns before building back up, analyst argues

Texas fell to 4-6 on the season after its loss to Kansas in overtime over the weekend. Head coach Steve Sarkisian received the brunt of the criticism but athletic director Chris Del Conte came to his defense, despite the disappointment of the game and the season as a whole through 10 games. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt vehemently defended Sarkisian as well due to the prior problems at Texas and the first-year head coach needed, practically, a total rebuild of the foundation.
Texas football: Why Longhorns must decide if Steve Sarkisian is the right coach for a rebuild

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian might already be feeling some heat as the Longhorns will miss out on a bowl game during his first season in Austin. While coaches at most other schools would not feel pressure after just one season at the helm, questions have already started popping up regarding whether Sarkisian is the right coach to lead Texas back to the top of the Big 12 — and, at some point, to the top of the SEC. On a recent episode of the Cover 3 Podcast, 247Sports' Bud Elliott laid out an argument for why the Longhorns might need to take a hard look at Sarkisian's status even though they just hired him.
