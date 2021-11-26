Road Race notebook: runners relish return to normal at race's 85th edition

Buy Now Runners happy to be back on a beautiful Thanksgiving Day for the 85th Manchester Road Race, Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Manchester. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

MANCHESTER — As Keira D'Amato stood at the starting line waiting for the 85th Manchester Road Race to begin, she listened to race director Jim Balcome tell a story about the previous year’s Thanksgiving holiday that really struck a chord with her.

“The announcer said, ‘I'm so thankful to be here because last year on Thanksgiving, I was alone at my house and not starting it out,’” said D'Amato, the runner-up in the women’s division. “That got me really emotional. Just to think about everything that we've all been through in the last couple of years, and to come back and be able to participate in such a healthy activity for the family and the community, I just got all the chills, all the feels just thinking about that. I was really appreciative that he said that on the starting line, because we all have a lot to be thankful that we're a step forward through all the COVID business and everything.”

A year after the most unorthodox Road Race in history, Thursday’s edition of the event served as a return to normalcy.

“Road racing is the best,” said Ben Flanagan, the men’s division and overall champion. “The fans are amazing. Having everyone out here running, talking to everyone about their goals. It's so cool to be part of a community where everyone is way more alike than different. So, no matter who's on the start line, everyone's got their own goal, everyone is excited. To be a part of that energy and that environment is so cool. I love road racing and I'm so happy we're back.”

In Aug. 2020, the Road Race committee announced that its in-person race would be limited to 500 runners due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a virtual race would be open to anyone else wanting to participate.

A month later, the in-person version of the race was canceled.

The race was held in virtual form, only. Some runners traveled to Manchester to run the 4.748-mile course while others participated on simulated courses worldwide from Nov. 19-Nov. 25, 2020.

In all, 2,135 runners ran in the 2020 event, with Glastonbury native Donn Cabral posting the fastest male time (22:50). Eilish McColgan (25:14) was the fastest female.

Discussions between the Road Race committee and town officials picked up steam in June and on the 20th, the committee announced that the 2021 edition of the race would be held in its traditional form.

More than 8,000 people participated in this year’s event.

“Coming back this year makes you realize how much you missed it last year,” nine-time Manchester Road Race champion Amby Burfoot said. “You come back on a beautiful day and the people of Manchester are out in full force and you realize how much you missed it and how much you want to be here every Thanksgiving.”

Burfoot sets more MRR records

Seventy-five-year-old Amby Burfoot of Mystic, the 1968 Boston Marathon champion, added two more entries to his Manchester Road Race resume Thursday.

Burfoot, who ran in the event for the first time in 1963 as a 17-year-old high school senior, crossed the finish line for a record 59th consecutive year.

Burfoot also earned sole possession of the record for most total finishes in the race, breaking a tie with Charlie Dyson, the 1956 MRR champion.

“As soon as you cross the finish line you start to think about next year,” Burfoot said. “My goals are to stay healthy, there’s no guarantees in life for anybody, and to stay fit and to be back here and hit 60 next year.”

Burfoot won the title in 1968 and 1969 and 1971-1977. He has had 18 top-25 finishes.

MRR honors Michael J. Dyer

The Road Race committee inaugurated a new award this Thanksgiving in honor of Michael J. Dyer, an avid runner from Manchester who died on June 6, 2020.

The “Michael J. Dyer trophy” will be given annually to the top finisher in the race’s 35-40 year-old division.

Dyer, a graduate of East Catholic, the College of the Holy Cross, and the University of Connecticut School of Law, ran in the Road Race for 26 consecutive years.

Dyer worked as the pro bono coordinator for Community Legal Aid in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the time of his death.