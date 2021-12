KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that crews were working after a serious crash on I-640 East near Milltertown Pike Wednesday evening. They said drivers should expect delays in the area and drive on alternate routes if possible. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said that the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They said lanes on the highway were blocked, but traffic could still move past on the right shoulder.

