Walker scores 26 to lift UAB past New Mexico 86-73

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women's basketball team put together a bounce-back performance in the game against Southern Miss Wednesday, defeating the nonconference foe in Coleman Coliseum, 86-54. The Crimson Tide improved to 2-1 in 2021-22, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 2-1. For the second time this season, at least four players scored in double figures, as Brittany Davis led the charge on 23 points. Davis tacked on 11 rebounds, which marked the second double-double of her career. Jada Rice (16), JaMya Mingo-Young (12) and Hannah Barber (11) rounded out the Crimson Tide's top scorers.

